Barclays Boosts CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $140.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $113.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CRSP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $125.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.56 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. On average, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $2,845,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,919,702.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $5,635,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 327,703 shares of company stock valued at $53,944,533. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,508,000 after purchasing an additional 141,026 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

