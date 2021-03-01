Barclays Boosts EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $450.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $377.00 to $450.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.50.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $9.98 on Monday, hitting $383.59. 442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,479. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $402.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $364.59 and its 200 day moving average is $337.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 68.80, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.23, for a total transaction of $360,230.00. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $433,812.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,456.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,350 shares of company stock worth $5,106,034 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in EPAM Systems by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in EPAM Systems by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

