Barclays Increases Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $30.00

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FTAI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.82.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $26.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 2.02. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $28.22.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,880 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,228,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,391,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,797,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 717,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 535,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

