Barclays Raises Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $186.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $182.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 4.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.06.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $9.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,190. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $194.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.05. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $180,174.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total transaction of $571,038.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,825,774.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,208. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Five9 by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

