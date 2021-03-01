Barclays Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $110.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.18% from the company’s current price.

MU has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.24.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $91.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $93.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,810,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,367 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

