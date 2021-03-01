Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ASM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASM International has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS ASMIY traded down $3.84 on Monday, hitting $275.75. The stock had a trading volume of 553 shares, compared to its average volume of 541. ASM International has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $302.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.89 and a 200-day moving average of $190.76.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

