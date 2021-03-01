Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Trading Up 13.1%

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) were up 13.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.52 and last traded at $7.32. Approximately 621,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 710,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $359.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $595.49 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%.

In related news, Director Zachary Levenick purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 9,500 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $51,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,473 shares in the company, valued at $773,628.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $137,495. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNED. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 110.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 28,237 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 42,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 50.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 105,742 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 95.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 118,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 57,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

