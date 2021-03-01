Barrington Research Weighs in on Perdoceo Education Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Perdoceo Education in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Perdoceo Education’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $17.77.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 18.49%.

In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 40,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $468,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,576 shares in the company, valued at $11,038,892.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 42,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $529,900.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,584,638.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,945. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the third quarter valued at $1,198,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 39.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 26.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 15.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

