Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BASFY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Basf stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 321,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,005. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of -32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. Basf has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

