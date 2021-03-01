BASIC (BASIC) Market Capitalization Tops $22.84 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One BASIC token can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BASIC has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a market capitalization of $22.84 million and approximately $976,157.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.07 or 0.00507852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00073457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00077543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00076910 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00054660 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.05 or 0.00460918 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,409,596,166 tokens. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

BASIC Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars.

