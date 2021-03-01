Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.14

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.14 and traded as high as $22.30. Bassett Furniture Industries shares last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 47,866 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSET. Sidoti raised their price target on Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $217.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $118.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.60 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

