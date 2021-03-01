Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 98.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,627 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $31.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

In other news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $2,266,272.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 349,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,936,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

