Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

NYSE BHC opened at $31.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%.

In other news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $2,266,272.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 349,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,936,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,276 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

