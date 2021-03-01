Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s (BAYRY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BAYRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nord/LB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of BAYRY stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $15.30. 444,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,497. The company has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $21.05.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.