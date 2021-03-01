Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Short Interest Update

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 270,400 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the January 28th total of 1,446,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,041,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BTEGF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.98. 1,308,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,905. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.12.

A number of research firms have commented on BTEGF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.90 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.26.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

