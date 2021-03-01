Beam (BEAM) Price Down 22.5% Over Last Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Beam has a total market cap of $44.35 million and approximately $9.24 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001114 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Beam has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000763 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 116.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 82,448,760 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

