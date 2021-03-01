Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BEAM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.

BEAM opened at $89.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.11. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $126.90. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

