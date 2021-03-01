Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading 7.2% Higher

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s stock price traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.33 and last traded at $95.58. 662,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,090,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

