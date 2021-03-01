Beaxy Market Cap Hits $4.14 Million (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Beaxy has a total market cap of $4.14 million and $9,133.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded up 54.6% against the US dollar. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00059525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.53 or 0.00780088 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00029463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00060904 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00029756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00041143 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00045006 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

Beaxy is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,086,487 coins. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.