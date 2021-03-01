Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Acquires New Shares in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 93.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRLB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.25.

Shares of PRLB traded up $6.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.34. 12,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,156. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.35. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $286.57. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.37 and a beta of 1.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

