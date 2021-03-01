Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Buys 12,795 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,795 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $9,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,748,000. Gainplan LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 170,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,391,732. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.58.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

