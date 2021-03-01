Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Buys 31,489 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,489 shares during the period. Sprouts Farmers Market makes up 1.6% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 129.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.01. The company had a trading volume of 36,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,610. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average of $21.27. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

SFM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

