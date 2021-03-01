Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Cuts Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lowered its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $1.76 on Monday, reaching $55.72. 40,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,716. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.