Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC reduced its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,551 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 816.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 42,529 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $1,407,000. Finally, Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNAP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.45. 396,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,463,242. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $98.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.21.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $2,967,162.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,873,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,029,615.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,225,536.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,301,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,441,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,251 over the last three months.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

