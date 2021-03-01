Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,889,000 after buying an additional 208,936 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,487,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,607,197,000 after purchasing an additional 105,873 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 465,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,356,000 after acquiring an additional 103,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 570,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,143,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $10.55 on Monday, hitting $461.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,012. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.01 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $501.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

