Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,471 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in Illumina by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Illumina by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Illumina by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.60.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,178,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,694 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.86, for a total transaction of $548,618.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,555.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,619 shares of company stock valued at $11,528,257. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN traded up $9.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $448.54. 12,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,531. The stock has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $430.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

