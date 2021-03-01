Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC owned 0.05% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJRD. ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18,918.8% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,166,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,666,000 after buying an additional 1,160,669 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 144.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 500,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,964,000 after buying an additional 295,824 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth $10,015,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 839,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,359,000 after buying an additional 162,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,215,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $169,962,000 after buying an additional 130,399 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJRD. Truist Financial downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Shares of AJRD stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $51.97. 6,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,191. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.49. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $53.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.02.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

