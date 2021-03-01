Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lowered its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. Square comprises about 2.1% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Square by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $9.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $239.76. 176,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,913,301. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.45, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,661,301.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $2,110,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,418,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,176,677 shares of company stock valued at $264,970,688 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

