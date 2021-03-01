Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Makes New $2.04 Million Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,578,000 after purchasing an additional 390,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,360,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,364,000 after purchasing an additional 26,952 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 3,041,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,788,000 after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 14.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,615,000 after purchasing an additional 186,113 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,964,000 after acquiring an additional 74,628 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.68.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total value of $7,227,965.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,394,348.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,524.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLTR traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.85. The stock had a trading volume of 38,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,958. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $115.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

