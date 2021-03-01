Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Sells 236 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.2% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferris Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded up $37.72 on Monday, hitting $2,059.63. 30,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,876. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,145.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,938.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,711.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

