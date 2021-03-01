Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Sells 26,660 Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,660 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC owned 0.16% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDS. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 237.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDS traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 294,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,423,795. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $44.40.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

