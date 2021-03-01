Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Sells 3,598 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.4% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,181,000 after acquiring an additional 443,973 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,143,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,130,000 after acquiring an additional 398,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,778,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,643,000 after buying an additional 433,469 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.27. 1,289,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,211,043. The stock has a market cap of $242.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.95. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.04.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

