Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Takes $4.25 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,293,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 197,819 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,787,000 after buying an additional 34,987 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,959,000 after buying an additional 45,570 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,371,000 after buying an additional 470,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.18.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $4.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.70. 13,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,277. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $242.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

