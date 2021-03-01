Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Takes Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,000. Teladoc Health makes up approximately 1.4% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 415.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,592,229.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $505,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,070.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,439 shares of company stock valued at $60,410,155 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.91.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $6.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $227.75. 65,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,310. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.61 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.97.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

