Beer Money (BEER) Price Tops $0.0161 on Top Exchanges

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last week, Beer Money has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Beer Money token can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Beer Money has a total market cap of $393,889.92 and $15,046.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00055576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $378.41 or 0.00763262 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00030096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00029040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00041491 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money is a token. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney

Beer Money Token Trading

