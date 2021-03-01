Beetle Coin Trading 47.6% Higher This Week (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Beetle Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 47.6% higher against the US dollar. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $215,972.96 and approximately $2,804.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 256,976,306 tokens. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Token Trading

