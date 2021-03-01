Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) has been given a €68.00 ($80.00) target price by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BFSA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Befesa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Befesa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Befesa alerts:

BFSA opened at €56.20 ($66.12) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €55.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €42.95. Befesa has a 1-year low of €22.75 ($26.76) and a 1-year high of €60.00 ($70.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Befesa SA, a recycling services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.