Beldex Price Tops $0.0979 (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. Beldex has a market cap of $96.00 million and approximately $19,185.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0979 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

