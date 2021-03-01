Bella Protocol Market Cap Reaches $46.36 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Bella Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00004281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $46.36 million and approximately $11.33 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00054366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.34 or 0.00761137 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00030695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00060272 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00027994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00042042 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a token. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,375,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

Bella Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

