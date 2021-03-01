Benchmark Begins Coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD)

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.57% from the company’s previous close.

DMYD has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Get dMY Technology Group Inc. II alerts:

DMYD stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.80. 9,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,400. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88. dMY Technology Group, Inc. II has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $21.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. II

dMY Technology Group, Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.