Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) CEO Jeff Benck Acquires 1,800 Shares

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $50,364.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 235,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,291.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeff Benck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Jeff Benck bought 1,800 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.87 per share, with a total value of $50,166.00.

Shares of BHE stock traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $29.36. The stock had a trading volume of 18,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,419.29 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.64. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $30.76.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter valued at $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

