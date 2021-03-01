Benefitfocus (BNFT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect Benefitfocus to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BNFT opened at $15.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.46 million, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.78. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $17.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNFT. Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James downgraded Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

