Bentley Curran Sells 7,213 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Stock

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) VP Bentley Curran sold 7,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $388,420.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,353.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BRC traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.20. 2,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,032. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $54.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average of $46.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRC. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Brady by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brady by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Sidoti started coverage on Brady in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.