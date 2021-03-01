Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock Position Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 142.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Bentley Systems worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

BSY opened at $44.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $54.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.