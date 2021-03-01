Berenberg Bank Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) a GBX 230 Price Target

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) has been given a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IAG. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 223.63 ($2.92).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) stock opened at GBX 202.40 ($2.64) on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 1-year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 482.90 ($6.31). The company has a market capitalization of £10.05 billion and a PE ratio of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 156.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 149.66.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

