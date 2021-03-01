Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ISNPY. AlphaValue upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.49. 172,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,147. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $16.05.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.