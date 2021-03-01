Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 3,539 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,083,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,717,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $58,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO stock opened at $158.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $173.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.16.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.88.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.