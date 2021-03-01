Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 6,493 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,663,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,229,000 after purchasing an additional 100,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $91.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.95 and a 200 day moving average of $63.08. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.24.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,810,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,367 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.