Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $242.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.44. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $250.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

