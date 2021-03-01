Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 23,290 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,361,000 after purchasing an additional 29,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $377.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $406.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Argus raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.00.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

